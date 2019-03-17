La Vegas Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police

EMBED <>More Videos

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Police say a robbery suspect died Saturday following brief shootout outside the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip while an officer who was shot in his bulletproof vest escaped serious injury.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers as he tried to carjack a vehicle in the valet lot.

Splinter said the suspect fired at least one shot at an officer before being shot by a second officer.

"The officer had his bulletproof vest on, which probably saved his life," she said, adding that "it looks like the bullet hit the front of his chest and possibly went across."

The suspect's death was confirmed by a police spokesman, Officer Aden OcampoGomez.

No identities were released. Police did not disclose how much money the suspect took in the holdup.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
nevadacasinoattempted robberyofficer involved shootingshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father and son injured during road rage incident near RodeoHouston
Houston-area Catholic leader hospitalized for mild stroke
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Body found believed to be abducted 2-year-old girl: Police
Man believed to have fired at officer during chase: HPD
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
Emergency crews battling fire at ExxonMobil chemical plant
Show More
Couple gets engaged during Cody Johnson meet-and-greet
Teen out to beat own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet
1 killed in motorcycle crash in Houston's East End
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
This candle will have your home smelling like Big Mac's
More TOP STORIES News