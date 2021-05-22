Someone in the Houston area is waking up $25,000 richer.
A winning ticket for Wednesday night's Cash Five lottery was sold at the Time Out Food Mart on Highway 6 in Santa Fe.
RELATED: $25,000 lottery ticket sold in Houston
Check your tickets! The numbers were:
7-8-18-32-33
69 people were lucky enough to pick four out of five numbers in Wednesday's drawing. Each of them wins $350 each.
RELATED: Someone in Sugar Land came close to winning $400 million Mega Millions jackpot
Since Houston is the largest metro in Texas, it's no wonder there are so many lottery winners. Check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
$25,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Galveston County
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News