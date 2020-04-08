Case against megachurch leader accused of child rape dismissed

LOS ANGELES, California -- The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.

Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He was being held without bail in Los Angeles.

It was not clear when he would be released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mega-church leader Joaquin Garcia charged with human trafficking and child rape charge

The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. García's attorney did not immediately have a comment.

According to the complaint from the state attorney general, Garcia used his power to exploit minor girls, telling them and their parents that if they went against the apostle, they were acting against God.

He was accused of making the girls touch each other sexually, having pictures taken, and rape.

García's fundamentalist church, which was founded in Guadalajara, Mexico, claims 1 million followers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycourt casechurch
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
Father donates sanitizer to hospital that treated daughter
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Man found shot to death in west Harris County
Airline refunds for trips canceled amid COVID-19
34 assisted living personnel test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Woman attacked by 2 women, man in incident near gas station
ABC13's Morning News
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
More TOP STORIES News