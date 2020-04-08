Case against megachurch leader accused of child rape dismissed

LOS ANGELES, California -- The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He was being held without bail in Los Angeles.It was not clear when he would be released.The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. García's attorney did not immediately have a comment.According to the complaint from the state attorney general, Garcia used his power to exploit minor girls, telling them and their parents that if they went against the apostle, they were acting against God.He was accused of making the girls touch each other sexually, having pictures taken, and rape.García's fundamentalist church, which was founded in Guadalajara, Mexico, claims 1 million followers.