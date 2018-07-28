CARR FIRE

Carr Fire grows to over 80,000 acres threatening nearly 5,000 structures in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has nearly doubled in size overnight, growing to over 80,000 acres as of Saturday morning. The fire is threatening almost 5,000 structures, according to Cal Fire. It has also prompted new mandatory evacuations. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, California --
The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding has nearly doubled in size overnight, growing to over 80,000 acres as of Saturday morning. The fire is threatening almost 5,000 structures, according to Cal Fire. It has also prompted new mandatory evacuations.

The fire has destroyed 500 structures and damaged 75 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 80,906 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.

Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt. They're now out of the hospital.

Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
Firefighters rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' fire
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
5 found dead in Robstown, including 3 at nursing home
Woman and 5 of her kids die in Michigan motel fire
US prelate McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals
Male found dead near University of Houston downtown campus
Astros fans line up hours in advance for Yuli Gurriel autograph
Show More
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults
Exploding lava bomb burns Houston woman on Hawaiian tour
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
More News