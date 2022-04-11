Deputy finds League City woman reported missing by her family at gas station in Tennessee

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It turns out a 39-year-old League City woman, who was reported missing on March 22, was actually traveling in Tennessee, according to a detective.Caroline Gaddis was found safe Friday, April 8, at a gas station by a deputy in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, a League City police detective told ABC13.The deputy had stopped at the gas station, and in the middle of a conversation with the clerk, the employee told him Gaddis had been there since the day before.According to the investigator, the deputy checked on Gaddis, who said she was having trouble with her bank card and could not make a purchase. That's when the deputy ran her license plate and name and realized she had been reported missing.Gaddis had not been seen since March 18 when she left her office in Galveston, according to her father Bob Gaddis. Gaddis' aunt is the one who called police on March 22 when she texted her niece and did not hear back.The deputy who found her bought her a phone charger so she could contact her family, but it was unclear if her phone had been off the entire time.In a Facebook post on Sunday, the woman's brother said Gaddis is back in Houston with her parents."I wanted to thank all for your prayers, sharing of information, texts, calls, and help of all types. You have no idea how much that has meant to my family and I. You never are ready for something like this, but when it does happen, it's amazing how quickly people come to aid," the social media post read.