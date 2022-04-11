missing woman

Deputy finds League City woman reported missing by her family at gas station in Tennessee

EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for missing 39-year-old woman

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It turns out a 39-year-old League City woman, who was reported missing on March 22, was actually traveling in Tennessee, according to a detective.

The video above is from a previous report.

Caroline Gaddis was found safe Friday, April 8, at a gas station by a deputy in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, a League City police detective told ABC13.

The deputy had stopped at the gas station, and in the middle of a conversation with the clerk, the employee told him Gaddis had been there since the day before.

According to the investigator, the deputy checked on Gaddis, who said she was having trouble with her bank card and could not make a purchase. That's when the deputy ran her license plate and name and realized she had been reported missing.

Gaddis had not been seen since March 18 when she left her office in Galveston, according to her father Bob Gaddis. Gaddis' aunt is the one who called police on March 22 when she texted her niece and did not hear back.

The deputy who found her bought her a phone charger so she could contact her family, but it was unclear if her phone had been off the entire time.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the woman's brother said Gaddis is back in Houston with her parents.

"I wanted to thank all for your prayers, sharing of information, texts, calls, and help of all types. You have no idea how much that has meant to my family and I. You never are ready for something like this, but when it does happen, it's amazing how quickly people come to aid," the social media post read.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citysearchtravelgood newsmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Texas EquuSearch team on mission to give families answers
Mother of 4 mysteriously goes missing
Suspect in custody after Nevada teen kidnapped in own car, police say
TOP STORIES
Search for mom who allegedly shot ex during child drop-off, HPD says
Houston firefighter stolen at birth returns to birthplace Chile
Rain mostly clearing away, more chances to come this week
East Loop reopens hours after truck crash sparked hazmat spill
Deputy returns to full duty after deadly October ambush
Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Show More
Cyclist killed in northeast Harris County
Man admits to killing 80-year-old grandmother, deputies say
Hastings High School senior launches apparel line
TX Guard's border say mission needs additional $531 million
Charges dropped against Texas woman accused of self-induced abortion
More TOP STORIES News