Business

Carnival Cruise Line cancels all cruises out of Galveston through 2020 due to COVID-19

GALVESTON, Texas -- Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year.

It's the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

RELATED: Carnival Cruise cancels trips into Spring 2021 and sells 8 of its ships

The company said it's canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

Carnival's announcement came the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31.

SEE MORE: CDC extends 'no-sail' ban for cruise ships through the end of October

The no-sail order, initially issued in March, was set to expire on Sept. 30.

The video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgalvestoncoronaviruscarnivalcruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott's new order limits mail-in ballot drop off
Houston City Council recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
Transgender teen says school insists she follow male dress code
Alvin HS football coach resigns after language complaint
Trae Tha Truth surprise teenager who underwent brain surgery
13 Investigates low voter turnout in Houston-area districts
CDC's new guidelines could reduce COVID-19 spread on campus
Show More
A possible COVID-19 preventative is in clinical trials
Trump to quarantine after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19
A look at Texas' voter turnouts ahead of 2020 election
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Judge directs not guilty verdict over toxic fire at Crosby plant
More TOP STORIES News