Carlos Correa's foundation to send supplies to Puerto Rico earthquake victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa isn't slowing down his efforts to help the people of Puerto Rico recover after devastating earthquakes.

Shelters are becoming harder to come by as homes across the island were damaged or destroyed.

Through his Correa Family Foundation, tents were collected on Sunday to send over as temporary shelter.

Houstonians were also asked to donate sleeping bags, coolers and solar chargers.

"Our families are still there, so we're looking at every single news and media post, and we started seeing a lot of the families out there and sleeping outside of the houses and they just literally are outside with no roof over their heads," said donation organizer Lorna Ortiz.

Correa was one of the countless people who experienced the quakes earlier this month and posted about his experience on social media.

"Scariest day! Woke up to the bed shaking! Power went out! Everybody in the house yelling!" Correa said at the time.



The Correa Family Foundation's earthquake recovery fund has exceeded its goal, raising more than $22,000 so far.

"Another earthquake in PR, 6.0! Please keep us in your prayers," the Astros shortstop tweeted.



