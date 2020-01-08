Carlos Correa mural in Puerto Rico dedicated to teen who lost cancer battle

SANTA ISABEL, Puerto Rico (KTRK) -- Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella honored the young cancer patient who captured their hearts all the way in Puerto Rico.In an Instagram post, Daniella shared a photo of a mural featuring Correa dedicated to those affected by cancer. She wrote a message honoring Jalen Garcia, who lost his battle with cancer in November."Having the honor to share Jalen's testimony and to write his name on the wall where every person that is going or has gone through cancer gets to write their name," she wrote. "All the kids that came up to write their names are our HEROES."The Astros' shortstop and his wife first met Jalen back in October during their visit to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Daniella said that as soon as she heard the fellow Laredoan, who also attended her old high school, was in Houston she did everything possible to meet him.The mural was painted by Puerto Rican artist Nicole Zowee, who told ABC13 it took 63 hours to complete."The first thing I thought once I saw it completed was that it was worth all the time I invested to make it happen," she said. "That I hope our people like it, and that [it] can draw as much attention as possible to expose the goals of the organization which have such beautiful dreams."The Correa Family Foundation is designed to help children in need.Shortly after Jalen's death, his football coach gave ABC13 the following statement: