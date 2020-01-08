Sports

Carlos Correa mural in Puerto Rico dedicated to teen who lost cancer battle

SANTA ISABEL, Puerto Rico (KTRK) -- Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella honored the young cancer patient who captured their hearts all the way in Puerto Rico.

In an Instagram post, Daniella shared a photo of a mural featuring Correa dedicated to those affected by cancer. She wrote a message honoring Jalen Garcia, who lost his battle with cancer in November.



"Having the honor to share Jalen's testimony and to write his name on the wall where every person that is going or has gone through cancer gets to write their name," she wrote. "All the kids that came up to write their names are our HEROES."

The Astros' shortstop and his wife first met Jalen back in October during their visit to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Daniella said that as soon as she heard the fellow Laredoan, who also attended her old high school, was in Houston she did everything possible to meet him.

READ MORE: Teen bone cancer fighter who inspired Carlos Correa during World Series dies

The mural was painted by Puerto Rican artist Nicole Zowee, who told ABC13 it took 63 hours to complete.



"The first thing I thought once I saw it completed was that it was worth all the time I invested to make it happen," she said. "That I hope our people like it, and that [it] can draw as much attention as possible to expose the goals of the organization which have such beautiful dreams."

The Correa Family Foundation is designed to help children in need.

Shortly after Jalen's death, his football coach gave ABC13 the following statement:

"To know Jalen is to know strength, courage, love, and compassion. Jalen was an inspiration to United HS, the community of Laredo and our football program. We will continue to fight for Jalen's passion and love for the game of football with our action on the football field. We will always be, "'Jalen strong.'"

The video above is from a previous story

RELATED:

Carlos Correa and fiancée celebrate teen cancer fighter's birthday

Astros win fueled by teen cancer fighter, Correa's fiancée says

Astros' Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to cancer patient
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesarthouston astrossocietyteenagercancer caremd anderson cancer centerteenmural artscancerpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News