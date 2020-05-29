Sports

Carl Lewis reflects on Olympic glory and his love for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carl Lewis almost didn't make it to the University of Houston.

Lewis said legendary Cougars track coach Tom Tellez "didn't really try to recruit" him and just started coaching him.

The rest is NCAA and Olympic history.

The 9-time Olympic gold medalist is Thursday's guest on this week's episode of Q'D UP brought you by the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority.

Now a coach at one of the nation's top track programs at UH, Lewis looks back on his remarkable career.

He's also looking forward to a new reality for his program.

"Let's just be realistic," he said. "They're not running until next year."

Lewis also shares his love for the city of Houston and the two celebrities who left him in awe as he became one of the biggest sports stars on the planet.

Don't miss one of the greatest athletes of all time: Carl Lewis.

