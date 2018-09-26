EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4341804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deadly shooting is being investigated as a carjacking.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a southwest Houston neighborhood as a carjacking.Authorities say a man was shot multiple times around midnight after his car was stolen and managed to walk to the house where his relatives live on Sandy Glen and Fondren Meadow.Police tell Eyewitness News he knocked on the door for help.He later died at the hospital.The man's car was found about a mile and a half away on Dryad Drive.Officials say it will be processed for clues.