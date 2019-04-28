Carjacking suspects escape after high-speed chase in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two carjacking suspects got away from deputies after a high speed chase in north Harris County.

DPS troopers were chasing the suspects when they crashed on Spring Rain Drive near Kuykendahl Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

There were reports the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The suspects ran to a nearby apartment complex. After a nearly three hour search, investigators came up empty handed.

If you have any information about the case, contact CrimeStoppers. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.
