SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two carjacking suspects got away from deputies after a high speed chase in north Harris County.
DPS troopers were chasing the suspects when they crashed on Spring Rain Drive near Kuykendahl Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
There were reports the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The suspects ran to a nearby apartment complex. After a nearly three hour search, investigators came up empty handed.
If you have any information about the case, contact CrimeStoppers. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.
Carjacking suspects escape after high-speed chase in Spring
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News