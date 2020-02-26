Carjacking suspect found hiding in Katy home during search

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in a carjacking two days ago was found hiding in a home Wednesday in a Katy neighborhood.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office had been searching for him after they say he ran off during a chase.

We're told it started when a deputy noticed a car speeding on Fry Road. The man turned the car around, hit another driver, and instead of stopping, he ran off, sparking the chase into a neighborhood.

He was found hiding at a home on Old Church Lane, officials say. There's no word on if anyone was inside the house at the time or if there were injuries.

The man was wanted in a carjacking that happened on Monday.

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen in the area off Morton Ranch near the Grand Parkway.

Deputies used K9 units and a helicopter in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

