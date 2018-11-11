Deputies searching for chase suspect who crashed into a family in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly crashed into a family of six while leading police on a high speed chase in northwest Harris county.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said around midnight a deputy spotted a car that match the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen at gunpoint from a Walmart parking lot on West Road in north Houston.

The driver that reported the car stolen told police that he was pistol-whipped twice before the suspect jumped into his car and drove off.

Deputies tried to conduct a stop but the driver started to flee while driving eastbound on the beltway, at some point his speed reached 100 mph.

Right around the exit ramp to JFK the stolen car collided with another vehicle that was going the speed limit.

Inside that car a family of six, two adults and four children.

Thankfully everyone inside is okay, the driver of the stolen car did get away on foot.

Deputies are still searching for that suspect.
