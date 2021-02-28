homicide

Man shot to death during chase after SW Houston carjacking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday morning during a chase and gunfight that began as a carjacking, authorities said.

The victim had stopped at a gas station in the 60100 block of Southwest Freeway around 1:45 a.m. and had left his vehicle running when he got out and was visiting with a friend, according to Houston police. That's when someone jumped in and took off in the vehicle.

The victim and his friend chased the suspect and eventually caught up with him in the 9000 block of Renwick Drive. During the confrontation, both the suspect and the victim's friend began shooting, police said.

"Basically, the suspect shot back at the victim's friend's vehicle," said HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel. "The friend returned fire, so we're investigating to see who ended up shooting the victim."

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim's friend was being questioned by investigators.
