2 carjacking suspects shot to death by driver in northeast Harris County, deputies say

UPDATE: We’ve just learned from detectives the two men who were shot were attempting to rob the driver of the car. The driver of the car shot both men, according to law enforcement. https://t.co/MyWKO9ZOzq — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) March 10, 2021

Deputies are on the scene of a shooting in the 4500 block of Keith Road where 2 men are confirmed dead. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/uX9ifwIuhG — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 10, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects who tried to carjack a driver in northeast Harris County were shot to death, authorities say.It happened in the 4500 block of Keith Street near I-69 and Little York Road on Wednesday afternoon.A detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 the two men, described as Hispanic males in their 20s or 30s, tried to steal the driver's car when the driver shot them both.The incident remains under investigation.