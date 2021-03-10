double shooting

2 carjacking suspects shot to death by driver in northeast Harris County, deputies say

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects who tried to carjack a driver in northeast Harris County were shot to death, authorities say.



It happened in the 4500 block of Keith Street near I-69 and Little York Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A detective with the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 the two men, described as Hispanic males in their 20s or 30s, tried to steal the driver's car when the driver shot them both.



The incident remains under investigation.

