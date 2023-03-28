Driver in stolen Jeep from 2022 carjacking faces 2 counts of murder for passengers who died in crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver accused of a carjacking at a carwash that ended in a deadly crash in the Greenspoint area back in July 2022 now faces two counts of murder, court records show.

Kentrell Kellow, 17, has been identified as the driver who took off in a stolen Jeep that Harris County deputies were trying to stop.

Kellow was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. He also faces a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

On July 20, 2022, deputies had been chasing Kellow and at least five other suspects after they allegedly stole the Jeep from a carwash off Bammel North Houston near Vickie Springs.

A deputy on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle near Greens and Imperial Valley and tried to pull it over. Instead of stopping, investigators said the Jeep sped through an intersection, went through the light, and ended up losing control and crashing into a tree.

In total, four people, including Kellow, were ejected from the stolen Jeep. Two of them died, investigators said.

Dennis Stewart and Damon Parker were identified by authorities as the two who died.

Video from the scene shows the damage left in the front yards of homes on Imperial Valley Drive. Debris from the crash was scattered across the ground, and a tree was on its side.

The Jeep nearly went through the front of one of the homes. It appeared that the front door of one home sustained some damage.