Carjacker takes off with woman inside SUV in Fort Bend County

Deputies said the suspect pulled the man out of the SUV and started driving off with the passenger.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman managed to escape a terrifying carjacking in Fort Bend County and call for help.

Deputies say a man and woman were in a Toyota 4 Runner on FM 1464 at West Oaks Village when a man walked up and smashed their rear windshield.

The carjacker pulled the man from the vehicle and took off with the woman still inside the SUV. Officials say she was able to escape and call police.

The SUV was later found abandoned at West Oaks Village at Scenic Oaks. Authorities are searching for the suspect.
