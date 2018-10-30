Carjacker takes off with woman inside SUV in Fort Bend County

Incident: A vehicle was stolen from a driver at 3a this morning at West Oaks / FM 1464. Vehicle later found abandoned. Deputies searched extensively but did not locate the suspect. #HouNews — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 30, 2018

A woman managed to escape a terrifying carjacking in Fort Bend County and call for help.Deputies say a man and woman were in a Toyota 4 Runner on FM 1464 at West Oaks Village when a man walked up and smashed their rear windshield.The carjacker pulled the man from the vehicle and took off with the woman still inside the SUV. Officials say she was able to escape and call police.The SUV was later found abandoned at West Oaks Village at Scenic Oaks. Authorities are searching for the suspect.