Carjacker shoots driver and steals his Chevy Camaro in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man told police he was shot as someone stole his red Camaro in west Houston.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at 2600 S. Dairy Ashford and Westheimer.

After the shooting, he flagged down an HPD sergeant.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. He is expected to survive.

There is no description of the suspect. The car's license plate number has not yet been provided.
