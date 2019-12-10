Cargo plane crashes in Victoria County, Texas: deputies

VICTORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A cargo delivery plane crashed in Victoria County, Texas, on Monday night, according to deputies.According to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Benbow Road in the county inland from the central Texas Gulf Coast.There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.Citing the FAA, KAVU in Victoria reported the aircraft was a single-engine plane."Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with a single-engine aircraft in the vicinity of Victoria, Texas, around 8:16 p.m. We've received reports from the area that witnesses reported seeing an aircraft go down, but we are still waiting on more details from local law enforcement," a statement attributed to the FAA read.The sheriff's office said the Victoria Office of Emergency Management and other first responders were called to the scene.Deputies were also urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything from the incident contact them.The reported crash site is located about 117 miles southwest of Houston.