Crime & Safety

Former caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers

EMBED <>More Videos

The woman is accused of making an 81-year-old man with dementia eat jalapeño peppers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Police arrested a former caretaker at an Oklahoma City retirement home accused of making an 81-year-old man with dementia eat jalapeño peppers.

According to court documents, employees reported seeing 30-year-old Kyra Johnson "chop up and place a jalapeño pepper" in the victim's eggs. Investigators said Johnson was also seen "feeding him the eggs" even though he was "not accustomed to eating spicy food" and "did not need assistance feeding himself."

Police said the victim was seen "fanning and gasping for air to cool his mouth."

Witnesses told investigators Johnson meant to cause the 81-year-old pain and suffering. One witness reported saying "I hope that is not hot" when the food was being served, to which Johnson allegedly replied, "I hope it is."

Police said the man relied on help from workers in the memory care living unit. KFOR-TV reached out to Johnson via phone but she declined to comment.

Johnson was arrested and charged with abuse by a caretaker. The memory care living unit confirmed Johnson is no longer an employee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoklahomaabuseelder abuseu.s. & worldcaregivers
TOP STORIES
Astros open 2019 without Correa, Reddick vs. Tampa Bay
No drinking water affected as ITC works to cleanup spill
Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
TIMELINE: Nicholas Cumberland UT hazing death
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
Show More
Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin
Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats on social media
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
10 people dash from pickup after Texas chase
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
More TOP STORIES News