Caregiver charged with injuring elderly woman with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 43-year-old caregiver has been charged with injury to the elderly after investigators say she pushed an 88-year-old woman with dementia to the ground.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's office was called to the Autumn Grove Cottage assisted living center at 5500 Atascocita Road on May 7, by the manager who was investigating an injury report.Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the video shows the suspect, Katiuscia Martinez, push an elderly woman to the ground."The person who works at the facility, walks up to this 88-year old female, forces her out of a chair, stands her up, and at some point, she ends up pushing the 88-year old to the ground, where she falls backwards and hits her head on the ground," said Herman.Martinez has been charged with injury to an elderly individual and was released on a $2500 bond.Autumn Grove released the following statement: