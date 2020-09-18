abc13 plus east end

You can land a job in the East End for $35 an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job in the East End, ABC13 is giving seekers a way to get one quickly this week, with some positions paying $35 an hour.

The East End features some iconic manufacturing landmarks, including the former Maxwell House plant. These days, the area is still known for those kinds of jobs.

"We have seen a big increase with shipping and receiving, as customers want to have their items shipped to their house," Workforce Solutions East End manager Jose Gauna said.

Gauna said the large demand for delivery is helping the community recover. In April, East End's unemployment was 15%.

"It has actually bounced back," Gauna said.

It's now at 9%. And ABC13 is looking to help get that number even lower.

We're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host an East End virtual job fair. All you have to do is look for the live video on ABC13's Facebook page at 11 a.m. today.

There are 80 positions, including retail, automotive and security.

If you're interested, make sure your Facebook contact information is accurate, and create a workintexas.com profile.

If you need even more help in the East End, Workforce Solutions has several programs. The doors are currently closed, but you can call the office to work on your resume, practice interviews, and find ways to improve skills. The agency hopes these programs will help more residents in the East End find a job during the pandemic.

"We're striving to get back to normal, and it's going to take us some time, but we're getting there," Gauna explained.

If you want to check out the positions in Friday's job fair, visit Workforce Solutions' website.
