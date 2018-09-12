Workforce Solutions offers free career help to job seekers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Each week, I work hand-in-hand with Workforce Solutions to bring you Who's Hiring in Houston.
Workforce Solutions just celebrated the grand opening of its new location inside Katy Mills Mall.
It's one of 24 full-time offices you can visit to get any kind of help related to jobs.
Workforce Solutions will help you find a job, rebuild your resume, and provide different workshops.
Client Stephen Adams says the organization helped him land his job at Reliant Energy.
"I will tell you one of the first things they introduced me to was polishing up my resume. They showed me there were options where I can capitalize on the experiences I had before. That really made me feel kind of empowered and gave me the sense that I could do a lot of things," Adams said.
Workforce Solutions is also helping high school students looking to break into the job market and will provide information about two-year and four-year colleges.
"We serve the 13 county Houston/Galveston region. Much like the public library or public school system, our resources are available at no cost. We are here to serve the public. Our job is to help employers build a better workforce and help people build careers," Workforce Solutions manager Michelle Castro said.
Last year, Workforce Solutions helped place more than 200,000 people into jobs.
Next week, they will open another location in the East End, bringing the total number to 25 full-time locations and 10 part-time locations you can visit to get some extra help all for free.
Head here for more on how to get help paying for education and career training.
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!