ABC13 careers

Web Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level. Ideal candidate must have:

Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital content
Extensive newsroom digital background (supervisory skills a plus)
Unerring news judgement
Ability to shoot and edit video
Knack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlines

Ability to manage multiple projects at one time
Proven social media expertise in both content creation and strategic optimization
Working knowledge of digital publishing tools and analytics
Ability to excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlines
Strong leadership, organizational and communication skills

Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects
Prior experience in a mid to large market television station required.

We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 715080BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Sr. Manager - News and Content
Facilities Maintenance Engineer P/T
Multi Media Journalist
P/T Multi Media Content Contributor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
Beto O'Rourke ending presidential campaign
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
McDonald's 'Surprise Happy Meal' bringing back throwback toys
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself: Sheriff
Show More
The Houston festival that was banned
Why no Cole? Astros manager answers for Game 7 decision
Chilly weekend ahead, rain returns next week
Spirit Store workers sell items that they handcrafted!
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
More TOP STORIES News