Web Producer - Temporary

KTRK-TV is looking for a temporary digital producer who can hit the ground running and do it all to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.
The ideal candidate will have the following:
* Three years experience working in major market television or print news internet operation
* Ability to shoot and edit video
* Photoshop experience
* Proven social media expertise
Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects
Candidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment. We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 616104BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
careersABC13 careers
