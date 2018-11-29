ABC13 CAREERS

Web Producer - Temporary

KTRK-TV is looking for a temporary digital producer who can hit the ground running and do it all to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

The ideal candidate will have the following:

* Three years experience working in major market television or print news internet operation
* Ability to shoot and edit video
* Photoshop experience
* Proven social media expertise

Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects
Candidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment. We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 616104BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi-Platform Community Journalist
Associate Producer Trainee
Community Affairs Intern
News Programming Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Multi-Platform Community Journalist
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
World War II vet retires as Texas' oldest certified lawman
More Careers
Top Stories
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
1 man fatally shot during possibly burglary in NW Harris Co.
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Show More
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
6-year-old Maddox Ritch likely drowned, autopsy report says
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
More News