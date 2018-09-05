Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --More than 75 companies are fittingly using Minute Maid Park, a venue known for fierce competition, to recruit some sought-after workers who have fought on the battlefield.
RecruitMilitary is hosting a veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to hire hundreds of veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses. The baseball stadium at 501 Crawford St. in downtown Houston is housing the event.
According to organizers, veteran unemployment is at an all-time low of 3 percent. In addition, U.S. Department of Labor data confirms employers are competing among each other to hire highly trained military talent in the civilian workforce.
In addition to on-site hiring, American G.I. Forum will be on hand to provide career services and men's business attire to those in need.
You can get information and register for the hiring event at RecruitMilitary's website.