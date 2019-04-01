Lawsuit claims Woodlands Mercedes-Benz dealership fired man over jury duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old juror has filed a lawsuit against a Mercedes-Benz dealership for firing him in the midst of jury service.Zach White is a 2018 high school graduate and had been working as a valet driver at the Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands since last fall.He was called to jury duty in February and picked as an alternate juror in a civil trial.The trial lasted four weeks. Toward the end of the trial, White learned he had been fired.In the termination letter obtained by Eyewitness News, jury service was mentioned. However, the letter stated that White was fired "abandoning" his job.The firing shocked lawyers from both sides of the case, where White was serving as an alternate juror. In fact, those lawyers, including Lee Thweatt and Geoff Berg, volunteered to represent White pro bono, free of charge.The judge in the original case, Judge Jaclanel McFarland, says jury service is crucial, and she considered hauling the Mercedes Benz dealership into court to answer questions."Jury service is fundamental to our democracy," said the judge.When asked about the lawsuit, Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands, said they don't comment on pending litigation.Reporter Miya Shay is working on the story and will have the exclusive interviews on ABC13 at six.