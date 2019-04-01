Careers

Lawsuit claims Woodlands Mercedes-Benz dealership fired man over jury duty

EMBED <>More Videos

Zach White says he was fired by a Mercedes-Benz dealership because he was on jury duty.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old juror has filed a lawsuit against a Mercedes-Benz dealership for firing him in the midst of jury service.

Zach White is a 2018 high school graduate and had been working as a valet driver at the Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands since last fall.

He was called to jury duty in February and picked as an alternate juror in a civil trial.

The trial lasted four weeks. Toward the end of the trial, White learned he had been fired.

In the termination letter obtained by Eyewitness News, jury service was mentioned. However, the letter stated that White was fired "abandoning" his job.

The firing shocked lawyers from both sides of the case, where White was serving as an alternate juror. In fact, those lawyers, including Lee Thweatt and Geoff Berg, volunteered to represent White pro bono, free of charge.

The judge in the original case, Judge Jaclanel McFarland, says jury service is crucial, and she considered hauling the Mercedes Benz dealership into court to answer questions.

"Jury service is fundamental to our democracy," said the judge.

When asked about the lawsuit, Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands, said they don't comment on pending litigation.

Reporter Miya Shay is working on the story and will have the exclusive interviews on ABC13 at six.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonthe woodlandstriallawsuitjury duty
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Catastrophic crash kills 4 teens, including 3 siblings
Another former Conroe church priest removed over misconduct
18-year-old killed over pot sale at Sonic in La Marque: Police
4 dead in 'multiple homicide' at North Dakota business
Shooting suspect arrested after hours-long standoff
Drugs from veterinary practice used to rape teens: Lawsuit
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Show More
Student acting out 'Butterfly Effect' stabs classmates: Police
ITC to resume removing product from tanks after pumping issue
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
UNC women's basketball staff on leave pending review
More TOP STORIES News