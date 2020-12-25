Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers through ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, more than 300,000 Texans could lose their unemployment benefits. But for one Houstonian, ABC13's weekly virtual job fair changed her life.
Kendra Isom, mom of two, is one of 4 million Texans who filed for unemployment benefits this year.
With 2020 almost over, Isom wasn't sure where to turn.
She said she started participating in ABC13's weekly virtual job fairs and got in touch with Workforce Solutions. Three weeks later, she received multiple job offers.
"I cried," Isom said. "I really did."
Isom, who worked in the medical field when the pandemic hit, received multiple offers after participating in the job fair.
"I knew it was going to happen, but not so fast," Isom said. "Everything was so constant, and to this day I'm still getting things."
To make it happen, Isom worked with Workforce Solutions. The agency improved her resume, and helped her apply for jobs.
"We stayed in contact via text," Workforce Solutions employment counselor Kapre Mckinney recalled. "We spoke via Zoom calls. I never met her a day in my life, but I'm so proud of her."
Workforce Solutions offers job seekers a free way to land a job.
Counselors help with resumes, interviews and encourage people not to blindly send resumes.
"Be a lot more discerning," Mckinney explained. "Don't have an air of desperation about you that you'll just take whatever."
Instead, experts say write down an obtainable goal, and don't be afraid to ask for help. Soon, more than 300,000 Texans may need it.
Unless a new stimulus bill is approved, benefits will soon end for some Texans.
A bill was passed by Congress, which extends benefits and increases weekly amounts by $300, but it's unclear if President Donald Trump will sign it.
If you need assistance, ABC13 will partner with Workforce Solutions for weekly virtual job fairs in 2021.
Not only are jobs featured, but an ABC13 viewer hotline is available where you can call recruiters.
"I really want to appreciate everyone that has took the time to reach out, especially you, Nick, and Ms. Kapre," Isom said. "I really am grateful and blessed at this moment."
