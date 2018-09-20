Thousands of jobs up for grabs in holiday hiring boom

CAREERS

There are three months of holiday shopping remaining, and retailers are now ramping up hiring to meet the demand.

Some major retailers and a couple of parcel delivery services are ready to hire thousands for the shopping season. Among them:
  • Gap, which is hiring about 65,000 positions
  • Macy's, which is hiring about 80,000 positions
  • Target, which is hiring about 120,000 positions
  • UPS, which is hiring about 100,000 positions
  • FedEx, which is hiring about 55,000 positions

Experts also predict sales to hit $720 billion this year, and online sales are expected to go up 16 percent.

Observers believe lower unemployment rates and increased paychecks are the reason for the holiday shopping boom.

If you're looking for a job, you can find immediate openings here in Houston through our Who's Hiring in Houston page.

