New program at Remington College is all about nails

Love doing nails? Get paid for it! (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you love to do nails, get paid for it!

Remington College has a new six-month cosmetology program at its Webster and Greenspoint campuses. The program focuses solely on nails.

You'll learn the basics from sanitation to more intricate things like nail designs.


"They will get artificial nail additions, nail art, gel manicures, the basics, different sculpting techniques, it's so much! I can't even tell you it all," said lead instructor Sho Roberts.

Remington says the program is also good for anyone who's thinking about owning their own nail salon or anyone who is interested in selling beauty products.

Roberts says she's seen students go on to make as much as $45,000 at entry level positions.

All you need to enroll in the course is a high school diploma or GED. The program starts June 11.

You can sign up now.
