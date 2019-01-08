CAREERS

Software developer and dentist on tops best jobs in U.S. list

Looking for a job? Check out this list of best jobs of 2019.

New year, new job?

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, we have a list of the best jobs in America

U.S. News and World released its annual list Tuesday.

Software developers landed the No. 1 spot, followed by statistician, physician assistant and dentist. Orthodontist and nurse anesthetist tied for fifth.

The list factors in median salary, employment rate and stress level.

The median salary for a software developer is $101,790, and the unemployment rate is 1.9 percent, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The position's increase in demand and average stress levels helped it land the top spot, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
