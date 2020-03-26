Filing for unemployment benefits in Texas? You can only call at specific times related to your area code

On April 3, Texas Workforce Commission implemented a new rule to provide the community with better access to resources. From now on, people are urged to call only at the call time associated with the area code of their phone number. TWC created a chart that details area codes and the associated times to call.
Recommended Call and Access Times:
Area Code of Applicant and Suggested Call Time
- Area codes beginning with 9: Mon, Wed, Fri 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Area codes beginning with 3, 4, 5, 6: Mon, Wed, Fri 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Area codes beginning with 7, 8: Tues, Thurs, Sat 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Area codes beginning with 2: Tues, Thurs, Sat 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
"The outbreak of COVID-19 has reminded each of us the importance of acting with others in mind," said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. "Just as with the virus, we can treat this problem far more effectively if we work together and space out the demand rather than having everyone call at the same time. I know there are Texans worried about being out of work and missing their paychecks. We keep working until every Texan that needs help gets help. We are asking for you to join the effort."
If you do suddenly find yourself needing to file for unemployment in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, know that you're not alone.
Numbers released from the U.S. Department of Labor show that a record 3,283,000 Americans filed for unemployment this week amid the coronavirus crisis.
This is the largest number in the nation's history and equivalent to the entire city of Houston being out of work.
To file a claim in Texas, you'll need to go through the TWC, and follow the steps in the video above.
But you'll need to be patient.
When you do get through, don't expect money right away. It can take about three weeks. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release Texas' unemployment numbers for March in early April.
But here's some advice. The Texas Workforce Commission says it's faster to start the claims process online than on the phone if you have access.