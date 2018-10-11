Temp Reporter

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX, has an opening for a full time temporary News Reporter.Candidates should have experience in general assignment reporting, including live breaking news. Applicants must be able to develop contacts, enterprise good, hard news stories, and respond well to spot news. Having the ability to shoot your own material is a plus. Candidates must have outstanding writing skills for both broadcast and digital platforms. Must be willing to work evenings and weekends.All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Interested applicants should also send video tape samples of your news related work to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005. Please Reference Job ID: 597651BR on all materials submitted.Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please