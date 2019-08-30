ABC13 careers

Temp Producer

KTRK-TV's Programming Department has a temporary opening for a Producer with a proven track record in creating compelling positive content for all platforms. Will work on a variety of projects including both short and long form, live and taped.

Must be able to constantly generate enterprising story ideas and the ability and essential production knowledge necessary to book, produce, present & promote this content in a compelling manner. Requires excellent writing, producing and modern storytelling skills. Shooting & editing experience a plus.

Must be an effective communicator with a "can do" attitude. Must be extremely organized, efficient, capable of juggling multiple projects and working under tight deadlines.
All applicants must be willing to work any day or shift needed.

To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 700453BR

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
