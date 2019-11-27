ABC13 careers

Temp Multi Media Journalist

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a hard-working, self-sufficient MMJ with a passion for unique story-telling for a temporary assignment. You will be researching, shooting, writing, and editing for TV and/or digital on a daily basis. You must be comfortable covering hard breaking news as well as fun-filled feature stories. Resume reels should include examples of packages and live shots that are innovative, creative and memorable. On most days, you will be working independently but on some days you will be assigned a photographer, in particular for live shots. You must have a knack for quickly cultivating contacts in the community and must know how to dig for unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and promoter with a strong presence on social media.

Candidates need at least 4 years of on-air experience and must be open to working any shift on any day of the week. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 728935BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi Media Journalist
Executive Producer
P/T Digital News Producer
Data Journalism Fellow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: New blast rocks TPC plant in Port Neches
What's burning in the refinery explosion in Port Neches?
Timeline of southeast Texas plant explosions
TPC plant explosion shatters windows, knocks down ceilings
2 storm systems impact Houston over the next 4 days
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke with 85-83 victory
Show More
Need an escape from family on Thanksgiving? Here's how
Traffic changes coming to Galleria area this holiday season
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
Dad Turns to Ted after struggling to honor his son's grave
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
More TOP STORIES News