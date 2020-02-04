ABC13 careers

Temp Meteorologist

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a temp meteorologist with a strong on-air presence and a commanding, authoritative delivery, who knows how to turn weather data into relevant information for viewers. Candidates must have experience covering severe weather on live TV and you must have a meteorology degree and accredited weather seals. We want someone who strives to present an innovative weathercast on broadcast and digital platforms. You must be comfortable with the very latest in weather tools and technology.

Candidates need to be willing to work any day, any shift. Be prepared to show examples of how you embrace new technologies and new digital platforms, including social media, to connect with and inform viewers. We want someone who wants to be involved in the community, is passionate about their work, and enjoys being part of a team. A minimum of 3 years in a medium or large TV market is a must.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 746374BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
