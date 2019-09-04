Pasadena staffing agency teaching teens on social media portrayal

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- In need of a job? Meador Staffing Company is here to help.Located on Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Meador Staffing Company's mission is to help people start a career that perfectly suits them.With access to skill tests and counselors, staffing candidates are guaranteed to find a job that fits their interests."I was a single mom with two boys in junior high school, with two jobs and still needed more money," said Kristi, a Meador Staffing candidate. "I appreciated the fact that I had someone to hold my hand through the process, as someone who had never been to a temp agency before."The company provides additional services, as Meador also visits schools to speak to students and provide them with the necessary tools needed to secure a job for the future.Additionally, the staffing company educates students on the importance of being cognizant about how they portray themselves on social media."I never really thought much about social media and what I post and how that affects me," expressed Nick Russell, a senior at Pasadena high school.