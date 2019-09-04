pasadena

Pasadena staffing agency teaching teens on social media portrayal

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- In need of a job? Meador Staffing Company is here to help.

Located on Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Meador Staffing Company's mission is to help people start a career that perfectly suits them.

With access to skill tests and counselors, staffing candidates are guaranteed to find a job that fits their interests.

"I was a single mom with two boys in junior high school, with two jobs and still needed more money," said Kristi, a Meador Staffing candidate. "I appreciated the fact that I had someone to hold my hand through the process, as someone who had never been to a temp agency before."

The company provides additional services, as Meador also visits schools to speak to students and provide them with the necessary tools needed to secure a job for the future.

Additionally, the staffing company educates students on the importance of being cognizant about how they portray themselves on social media.

"I never really thought much about social media and what I post and how that affects me," expressed Nick Russell, a senior at Pasadena high school.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerspasadenapasadenaabc13 plusabc13 plus pasadenacareersjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PASADENA
Pasadena teen with rare condition moves millions on YouTube
Pasadena teen eyes future with national welding championship win
Pasadena fighting to raise $1M for breast cancer awareness
Pasadena PD sergeant still on the job after 45 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker
'Repeat offenders for DWI are ticking time bombs:' DA's Office
Mom claims spilled toilet cleaner killed her 5-year-old: Police
Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall today in Mexico
Man's body found in dumpster in northwest Houston
Strangers pull man from burning car along Hwy 249
Show More
Houston Texans become classroom for Rice students this season
Houston native Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' hits No. 1 on Billboard
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
Man on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states visits Houston
More TOP STORIES News