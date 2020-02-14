Summer Internships

KTRK-TV is an ABC owned television station (OTVS), located in a state-of-the-art facility in Houston, Texas. ABC13 (KTRK) Houston's news leader is one of the most technically advanced television stations in the country. The station is a champion of innovation and is at the forefront of the changing media landscape. Our offices and studios are located in the Greenway Plaza area.The internship program is designed to provide students with an on-site educational experience that complements their academic studies. Interns will have an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station.Internships Offered:Digital ProducerAssignment DeskProgramming/Community EngagementSales/MarketingBroadcast TechnologyRequired Education:Currently enrolled as a College student in your Junior or Senior year, obtaining your undergraduate degree, or enrolled currently taking classes toward a Graduate level degree.Minimum overall GPA of 3.0Additional Information:All candidates must be eligible to work in the U.S.All candidates must be at least 18 years oldAll candidates must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class, classified as a Junior or Senior in Undergrad, or enrolled in Masters level courses, with a minimum GPA 3.0, at the time of applicationAll candidates must be able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the sessionProgram Dates:All candidates must be available for the Summer months of May through AugustAll candidates must be available to work 20 hours per week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays)All candidates must be able to work in the Houston office and provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internshipHow to Apply:To be considered for an internship opportunity you must apply via Disneycareers.com.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identify