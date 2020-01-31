ABC13 careers

Sr. Producer, Multi Platform Original Content

KTRK's Programming Department is looking for a hands-on Senior Producer with a proven track record in identifying and creating unique, compelling original multi-platform content. Must be an ideas person who can take a story from concept to its compelling completion whether it's Long Form, Short Form, Integrated Sales content or major Live Event Productions.

Key Qualifications:

Excellent modern day storytelling skills and exceptional editorial, interviewing, writing, editing and digital/social skills.

A strong eye and passion for innovative and inspiring content creation.

Resourceful, adaptable, detail and results oriented with high energy and a positive outlook.

Must be highly organized with the innate ability to lead multiple projects simultaneously and still deliver on time.
A team-first collaborator with a focus on data driven results.

Experience articulating creative intent to others and actively coordinating team members to turn ideas into reality.

Experience managing expectations, especially when working with outside clients, with the ability to identify and articulate alternative solutions when challenges arise.
Minimum 5 years experience producing television and digital original content in a major market.

We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives who are willing to work any day or shift required.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 744889BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
