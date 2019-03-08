KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for an Innovative, Hands-on, Sr. Producer - Marketing. This individual's primary role will be to help create and oversee the Digital promotion of our station's Marketing content. We need a content optimization strategy champion who knows how to grow a brand through compelling promotional content creation and getting it in front of the right audiences.Our Marketing (Non-News) content includes: Network, Syndicated and Locally Produced Programs, Owned Station Group Content including "Localish", OTT Content, Locally Sponsored Marketing & Community Campaigns, Specials, Live Events, and "Own the Moment" opportunities.We need a strong leader with excellent communications skills who has the ability to work with all departments to help plan, create, publish and manage the digital presence of this content. Additionally, someone who will provide ongoing feedback and training to department producers/photogs/editors/graphic artists to create SEO-focused production workflows and the most compelling promotional content possible.We need a Brilliant Ideas Person with the ability to conceptualize and create clean, contemporary, yet attention-grabbing work using their strong promotional writing/editing and graphic skills. Someone with hands-on experience posting, promoting, engaging and performance tracking both written and visual digital content, including launch pages, native ads and all elements of an integrated marketing content campaign.Qualifications:Minimum 5 years in Television Promotion/Digital Content Production with hands-on experience in creating, publishing and optimizing content on both linear and non-linear platform.Highly organized and detail-orientedIntimate understanding of Digital Analytics and is comfortable providing strategic recommendations based on deep dives into the data.Strong understanding of all digital platforms and SEO principlesAdvanced knowledge of Microsoft Office and Adobe products, including PowerPoint, Excel, Photoshop, Illustrator, Outlook, Word Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Premiere, online publishing tools.Understands this is a 24-7 business and has the ability and desire to work with a sense of urgency whenever needed within a deadline oriented fast paced environment.To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file and cover letter. Please reference Job Requisition # 646579BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity