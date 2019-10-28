Sr. Manager - News and Content

Are you an aggressive and competitive team builder? Do you think out of the box? Then we want to hear from you! KTRK-TV, the Walt Disney/ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking a Sr. Manager to supervise the day to day news content and broadcasts.This Sr. Manager will manage content quality in newscasts and digital platforms. The candidate MUST be a content wizard who knows what to drop and where in a 24/7 news operation. Must be a master show doctor who knows how to create extremely compelling and visual newscasts in this day and age when people can get content at any time. The candidate will also lead and advise Executive Producers on showcasing and innovation of newscasts. He or She will also help implement and solidify specific strategic goals for each newscast and all digital platforms. The candidate will also come to the table with ideas on how to grow new viewership and further bridge broadcast and digital platforms.Reporting directly to the News Director, the candidate will also will work hand in hand with the Sr. Manager, Managing Editor and the Sr. Manager of Digital Platforms on content creation, editorial strategy and staffing. This position also requires close collaboration with production crews, programming and marketing. The ideal candidate must be a positive team builder, flexible, able to multi-task and prioritize, and create a celebratory morale in the news department.Job requirements include:Experience leading a large newsroom during major breaking news eventsAble to manage on air and behind the scenes personnel in high pressure, deadline situationsStrong script and tease writing skills and Master copy editorStrong understanding of multiple digital platforms and new technologyAbility to understand and pivot quickly based on digital analytics and researchDalet experience is a plusEDUCATION: BA or BS from an accredited college or university or equivalent work experienceTo be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 715242BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity