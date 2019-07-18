Sr. Digital/Social Media Producer

KTRK-TV, Houston's leading news organization is looking for a senior digital producer who will help manage our digital team.Ideal candidate must demonstrate the ability to juggle staff, resources, and technology in a fast-paced, ever-changing world.You must know how to put systems in to place and utilize data to evaluative the effectiveness of those systems.Must have a knack for finding unique digital content and the knowledge and experience to get that content produced for digital platforms.You must be a social media superstar with expertise in both content creation and strategic optimization for each platform.This person needs to be an effective communicator. Hands on producing and publishing required.We are a 24/7 news operation, so a senior digital producer must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. Candidate needs to be flexible, as the schedule will change based on needs.Newsroom experience required. Former broadcast managerial experience a plus.To be considered, interested candidates must apply on-line at disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 690057BRBREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity