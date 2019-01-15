Schlitterbahn hosting a hassle free virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With spring right around the corner, it's time to look for the ultimate job in a fun atmosphere.
Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts will be hosting a virtual job fair Jan. 20 through 27 to kick off their hiring season.
The parks located in Galveston, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, and South Padre will be accepting applications for all positions including lifeguards, entry screeners, retail, resort housekeeping and food service staff.
If you're interested in applying, fill out the application this week for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the park of your choice. The offer only applies if you're hired.
Schlitterbahn also offers discount admission for families, staff appreciation parties, scholarship opportunities, and free waterpark admission on the employees' day off.
