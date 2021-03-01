jobs hiring

Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark announces virtual hiring day for summer opening

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark announced Monday it is looking to hire about 600 associates in all areas ahead of the anticipated opening this summer.

Schlitterbahn will be hosting a virtual National Hiring Day event Saturday, March 13. Candidates can register on the Cedar Fair Jobs website.

"As summertime quickly approaches, we are excited to offer a safe and informative way to connect job-seekers with our hiring teams now," said Darren Hill, the Schlitterbahn general manager. "For many associates, these jobs help pave the way for future career opportunities and provide skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime. As a former lifeguard, I can attest to the opportunity within Schlitterbahn."

The park is looking to fill positions for lifeguards, security, associates working in food and beverage, and more.

They are also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation to help hires prepare for work.

Schlitterbahn Galveston is a 26-acre oasis of thrilling waterpark adventures that features 33 attractions. It's home to a record-breaking water coaster and an award-winning river system.

