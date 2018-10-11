ABC13 CAREERS

Producer

Are you a Rockstar Producer ready to take on a next level challenge? We are looking for an aggressive, proven, passionate, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a fast-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. Houston is a major market that is a magnet for stories that often make national headlines. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned Television station in Houston, TX wants a vocal and confident producer who knows how to handle the big stories, dig for informative, interesting content, knows how to meet the needs of the 'new' news audience, and knows when it's time to abandon everything for breaking news, weather, or traffic. You must have excellent news judgement and the ability to come up with and pitch unique story ideas every day. You will be required to command the control room and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts.

Candidates must also have complete understanding of how to promote and utilize digital content, including live streaming. Knowledge of ENPS and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of newscasts, and submit tease and headline writing samples. This is a high profile position that requires a high level of skill. Candidates must have at least three years line-producing experience in a medium or major market.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, Ref Job# 600743BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please email writing samples or link to your latest newscast to: KTRK.HR@abc.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Temp Reporter
Associate Producer
Meteorologist
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
JCPenney hiring 450 associates across Houston before the holidays
Temp Reporter
Associate Producer
Bass Pro Shops looking to fill 7,000 positions for holidays
More Careers
Top Stories
FIRST DATE ATTACKS: Man assaulted women he met on dating apps
Humble man charged for pin pricking lottery scratch-off tickets
Houston Astros bound for Boston days before ALCS
2 cases of rare disorder found in Harris and Galveston Co
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
JCPenney hiring 450 associates across Houston before the holidays
K-9's great sense of smell helps police find missing child
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of homes
Show More
Kanye West tells Pres. Trump he deserves more respect
Astros pitcher shuts down domestic abuse heckler
WARNING: Dog dies from deadly ingredient found in chewing gum
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Parents charged after kids found living in 'disgusting conditions'
More News