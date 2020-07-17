Photographer, Part-Time

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX, has an opening for a Part Time Photojournalist in our News Department. Candidates should have a minimum three years experience in all facets of television news photography including lighting, audio and editing, and show exceptional knowledge and creativity in these areas. Applicants should have a good eye for news photography, be able to work in the field unsupervised or with various reporters and be able to work in deadline situations. Applicant must be able to work on a story from concept to completion for all platforms. The ideal candidate will have experience or be able to operate a microwave live truck and must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment.All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Reference Job ID: 763298BR on all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity