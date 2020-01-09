P/T Web Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?
KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a part-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.
The ideal candidate will have the following:
o Three years experience working in major market television or print news internet operation
o Ability to edit video
o Photoshop experience
o Proven social media expertise
o Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects
Candidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment.
We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed. This is a part-time, temporary position.
To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 737151BR.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
