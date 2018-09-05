ABC13 CAREERS

P/T Web Producer

KTRK-TV is looking for a part time digital producer who can do it all to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

The ideal candidate will have three years' experience working in major market television or print news internet operation, the ability to shoot and edit video and working experience of Photoshop. Additionally have proven social media expertise and must be flexible with work schedule which may vary depending on station needs and projects.

Candidate must be able to handle many projects simultaneously. Candidate must be a self-starter and have a 'Do It Now' mentality to excel in our fast-paced environment.
We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.

To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 590764BR.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
