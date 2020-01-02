ABC13 careers

P/T Non-Linear Editor

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing with Premiere Pro software as well as knowledge of a server-based workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Dalet Galaxy is preferred. Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of the Digital Newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast news. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which will include overnights and weekends.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 735686BRon all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc13 careers
RELATED
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Executive Producer, Original Content
Temp Multi Media Journalist
Multi Media Journalist
Executive Producer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in mail carrier shooting near Spring Branch
Mystery flasher baffles The Heights residents
Beloved grandma, known for being generous, murdered in bed
So-called 'Affluenza teen' back in jail on probation violation
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former officer
Show More
Showers continue this afternoon, more fog tonight
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession: Reports
Houston Methodist, insurance company fail to make deal
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
More TOP STORIES News