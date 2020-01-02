P/T Non-Linear Editor

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX has an opening for a Part-Time, Non-Linear News Editor. Candidates should have experience in editing with Premiere Pro software as well as knowledge of a server-based workflow for broadcast news, in a deadline-intensive environment. Experience with Dalet Galaxy is preferred. Serious candidates should also have a working knowledge of the Digital Newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast news. Candidates should be able to edit in deadline situations, be creative, precise and be able to work fast. You must be able to take direction, and be a "Team Player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment. Hours will vary depending on the needs of the department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required, which will include overnights and weekends.To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 735686BRon all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity