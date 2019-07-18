P/T Multi Media Content Contributor

Are you a news junkie who scans the morning headlines before getting out bed each morning? Are you tied to your twitter feed throughout the day because you don't want to miss anything? Can't go to bed before watching the 10pm news?KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time content contributor for both broadcast and digital.This job will give you an opportunity to be involved in both finding good content and producing it. Excellent news judgement is a must.Strong communication and writing skills are needed. Editing experience is a plus.This is a great opportunity for new journalists or producers to advance their career.In this position, you will work on the assignment desk and contribute to newscasts and digital platforms, among other duties.Must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays. The ideal candidate can multi-task in a fast-paced environment and has experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree and some experience in a working newsroom is preferred.To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 689749BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005 and include the job reference number.